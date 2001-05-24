Northpoint draws bi-partisan support

Northpoint Technology on Thursday got a show of support from four Senators, who sent a letter to FCC Chairman Michael Powell asking him to quickly process Northpoint's application for exclusive national access to satellite spectrum for terrestrial video and data services.

"Our constituents need and deserve the same viewing options and broadband services that are available in more populated regions of the country," wrote Senators Conrad Burns (R-Mont.), Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), John Kerry (D-Mass.) and Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii). "Northpoint's terrestrial wireless service can meet the unique needs of our constituents by providing much needed competition to cable service as well as high-speed Internet access service."

On the House side, eight additional members of the Congressional Black Caucus sent a similar letter to Powell, following up a letter that 21 members of the caucus signed last week. Powell on Tuesday told a House Appropriations Subcommittee that there were still many issues to sort out with regard to Northpoint and didn't expect a decision on the licenses until this fall at the earliest. - Paige Albiniak