Northpoint Bid to Kill Auction Loses Steam
Lawmakers haven’t decided whether a tightened TV-ownership limit will be included in a big spending bill they’re wrapping up, but the debate is finished regarding another media provision.
House and Senate negotiators have apparently agreed to eliminate a measure that would cancel a planned Jan. 14 auction of spectrum slated for a terrestrially delivered pay-TV service that would compete with cable and DBS. Northpoint Technology asserts the spectrum should be allocated free and likely would have been a main beneficiary if the auction was called off.
Sen. Ted Stevens (R.-Alaska), who is leading Senate negotiations with House leaders over a spending bill compromise, has apparently agreed to House leaders’ demand for elimination of Northpoint’s provision.
