North Shore crashes on The WB

The WB Television Network will follow seven professional surfers living together and competing

against each other in Hawaii in its new reality series, tentatively titled

North Shore, set to air next summer.

The series will consist of six one-hour episodes and will film on the north

shore of Oahu.

The seven surfers -- five-time Vans Triple Crown champ Sunny Garcia,

defending Vans Triple Crown champion Myles Padacca, Damien Hobgood, Veronica

Kay, Holly Beck and Chelsea Georgeson -- will compete against each other in the

$750,000 Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, which includes the Vans Hawaii Pro, the

Rip Curl Cup and the Xbox Pipeline Masters.

"The WB offers the ideal audience for North Shore," WB president of entertainment Jordan Levin said. "We can provide trend-setting, action-sport

shows the exposure they desire to broaden their reach with young audiences."

The show is produced by Basic Elements, which also produces syndicated

program Livin' Large, hosted by Carmen Electra and Kadeem Hardison.