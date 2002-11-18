North Shore crashes on The WB
The WB Television Network will follow seven professional surfers living together and competing
against each other in Hawaii in its new reality series, tentatively titled
North Shore, set to air next summer.
The series will consist of six one-hour episodes and will film on the north
shore of Oahu.
The seven surfers -- five-time Vans Triple Crown champ Sunny Garcia,
defending Vans Triple Crown champion Myles Padacca, Damien Hobgood, Veronica
Kay, Holly Beck and Chelsea Georgeson -- will compete against each other in the
$750,000 Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, which includes the Vans Hawaii Pro, the
Rip Curl Cup and the Xbox Pipeline Masters.
"The WB offers the ideal audience for North Shore," WB president of entertainment Jordan Levin said. "We can provide trend-setting, action-sport
shows the exposure they desire to broaden their reach with young audiences."
The show is produced by Basic Elements, which also produces syndicated
program Livin' Large, hosted by Carmen Electra and Kadeem Hardison.
