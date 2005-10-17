Nortel Names New President

Cable/broadband products and services company Nortel has named Mike Zafirovski president and CEO.

Zafirovski, most recently president and chief operating officer of Motorola, replaces Bill Owens as CEO. Owens, vice chairman, stepped in as chief executive after President/CEO Frank Dunn exited last April.

According to various reports, Dunn and two other top execs were terminated for cause after the company miststated its earnings.

Zafirovski joins the company Nov. 15. Before Motorola, he was a top executive at GE, including president of its lighting and mortgage divisions.

