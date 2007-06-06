Norman Upped at CMT
Country Music Television has named Suzanne Norman to the new post of senior VP, strategy and business operations, for the channel, based in Nashvile.
Norman, who had been VP, finance, will be responsible for new business as well as coordinating business strategies across multiple platforms. Norman's resume includes stints at CBS Cable and Gaylord.
CMT is part of Viacom's MTV Networks group.
