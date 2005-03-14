Norman Steps to MTV in Viacom Waltz

All further speculation that Christina Norman will jump to BET can stop. The VH1 president is expected to move to a much bigger job: running MTV. She is being tapped to become president of MTV and MTV2, the division's hottest networks.

Norman would fill a slot vacated last fall when Van Toffler stepped up to become president of MTVN Group, which includes MTV, VH1, CMT and startup gay channel Logo. Her appointment is the latest in a ripple effect that includes last May's promotion of Tom Freston from chairman of MTV Networks to co-president of parent company Viacom; the ascent of Judy McGrath into Freston's old job; Toffler's move into McGrath's slot; and the shakeout of Spike President Albie Hecht.

Norman is no stranger to MTV. Before moving to VH1 in 2002, she was SVP for marketing, advertising and on-air promotion on MTV, MTV2 and MTV.com. She took over VH1 following its plunge in ratings after Behind the Music faded. She freshened up VH1's staple—nostalgia clips shows—in offerings like I Love the 90s and 100 Most Wanted Bodies.

It's unclear who will replace Norman, but her new deal will clear the way for Toffler and McGrath to move more pieces on the board.