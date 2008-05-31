Noonan gets bumped up at CBS News

Mary Noonan, a CBS News veteran and Emmy Award-winning producer, was named director, talent development at CBS News.

Noonan has worked at 48 Hours, the network's Saturday-night true-crime hour, since 1990, rising through the ranks from assistant to senior producer.

In this job she'll work with Barbara Fedida, vice president of talent and development. She'll also work with CBS Newspath and CBS-owned stations to identify and develop talent there.

Noonan is married to former Broadcasting & Cable editor Mark Robichaux, who is now editor of sister publication Multichannel News.