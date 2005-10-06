Noncoms Plan Four New DTV Channels

With cable carriage for its DTV multicast signals locked up, the Association of Public Television Stations said Thursday it will take the wraps off plans for four new DTV networks Oct. 12 that will be carried on noncommercial stations' multicast digital channels.

The new nets are Viva! TV, World, Create and PBS Kids Go!, as well as an expanded PBS HD. "Some of these innovative services target communities and interests that were under-represented in the single channel world." (Our money is on Viva! TV for starters.)

Last January, APTS and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association struck a multicast carriage deal, which got noncoms carriage of multiple DTV signals and the cable industry a marketplace deal it could point to when broadcasters argue that government needs to mandate such carriage.