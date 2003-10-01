Noncoms Get First Crack at New FMs

Noncommercial broadcasters have until Nov. 21 to apply for almost 500 FM allotments the Federal Communications Commission put up for grabs Tuesday.

The allotments are outside of the channel band normally reserved for noncommercial operators.

Not all of the allotments will necessarily go to noncommercial operators, however.

To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate that no reserved channels are available in their markets and that granting a noncommercial license would provide the first or second noncommercial radio service to at least 10% of the population covered by the station's proposed coverage area.

Licenses not granted to noncommercial operators will be auctioned for commercial stations.