Noncoms to FCC: Hands Off Our Broadband

"Taking

over-the-air television away from a community undermines the promise of

universal service to that community." That was the message from

noncommercial broadcasters to the FCC, which sought comment on what the impact of reclaiming spectrum

from broadcasters for wireless

broadband would be.

Comments were

due Monday night.

"Regardless

of a household's financial resources or geographic location,it can receive

a unique and robust noncommercial service, including children's educational

programming. The free, over-the-air broadcast platform - with its unparalleled reach at no cost to consumers

- is uniquely able to deliver on this promise," said PBS, CPB

and the Association of

Public Television stations. Noncoms

argue they need both the on-air and broadband elements to fulfill their

mission.

Universal

broadband service is one of the guiding principles behind the FCC's

investigation into reclaiming broadcast spectrum. Commission Chairman Julius

Genachowski has said that wireless broadband will be a big part of that equation, and wireless

companies say they need lots more spectrum. Broadcast spectrum is particularly

attractive because of its signal-propagation characteristics.

Commercial

broadcasters have been making the same argument about their service, saying

over-the-air needs to be part of the media ecosystem.

In its filing,

Hearst pointed out that it had spent $120 million to convert its 35 stations to

digital. "Broadcasters must be given the opportunity to develop business

and technological models for the

bandwidth available in each station's 6 MHz channel," Hearst argues.

"And the fact that the real beginning of digital broadcasting has taken

place in the worst economic environment since the Great Depression should not be held against

broadcasters who, despite all of the heat-but little light- cast upon the

retransmission consent process, offer free local news, free local emergency information, and free local political

coverage based primarily upon the single revenue stream generated from

advertisers seeking to communicate with potential customers."

The FCC also

asked how the broadcast spectrum is currently being used to serve the public

interest. PBS and company said that 85% of member stations are broadcasting an

HD channel and 82% have at least

two standard-definition channels.

Filing

separately, Ohio State University weighed in in defense of its spectrum. The

school's WOSU said it is using its maximum spectrum allocation at all times,

saying it "has no excess (i.e. unused) channel capacity that it could "share" with other

broadcasters.

"We urge

the Commission to find that our use of our television broadcast channel

efficient and productive, and abundantly serves the public interest," WOSU

GM Tom Rieland told the commission. "Our over-the-air transmission capabilities must be

protected in any effort that the Commission might undertake to allocate more

spectrum for wireless broadband systems."