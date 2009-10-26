Noncoms Double Click On Moss For Sponsorship Post

Stephen Moss, formerly an executive with Web ad company DoubleClick and most recently VP, business development for Web tech company Evri, has been named to head up National Public Media.



National Public Media reps PBS and NPR programming assets to national and local sponsors. Those shows include The Newshour and Morning Edition, as well as TV and radio station Web and on-air content.



Moss will be based in New York.



Moss began his sales career with McGraw-Hill magazines. He launched DoubleClick Media in China and headed up sales, marketing and business operations. His resume also includes a stint at Microsoft.