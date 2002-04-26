Noncoms crow about digital progress

The Association of America's Public Television Stations is holding a press conference Tuesday in Fairfax, Va., to talk about the transition to digital television.

The deadline for commercial stations to be on the air with a digital signal

is May 1, but the vast majority of those stations -- 890 at last count out of

approximately 1,300 -- have said they won't make it and have asked the Federal

Communications Commission for extensions.

Noncoms have an extra year to be on the air without digital signals, but

the association wants to point out that 71 of 356 public TV stations are already up and running

with digital TV. That's about 20 percent.