Noncoms crow about digital progress
The Association of America's Public Television Stations is holding a press conference Tuesday in Fairfax, Va., to talk about the transition to digital television.
The deadline for commercial stations to be on the air with a digital signal
is May 1, but the vast majority of those stations -- 890 at last count out of
approximately 1,300 -- have said they won't make it and have asked the Federal
Communications Commission for extensions.
Noncoms have an extra year to be on the air without digital signals, but
the association wants to point out that 71 of 356 public TV stations are already up and running
with digital TV. That's about 20 percent.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.