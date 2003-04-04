Noncompetes targeted in N.C.

A North Carolina legislator has revived a proposal that would restrict

noncompete clauses for on-air broadcast talent in that state.

Sen. Bob Rucho (R-Mecklenburg) has said use of the clause amounts to the creation of

"indentured servants to the broadcasting industry," and he specifically targeted

restrictive clauses that prohibit talent from appearing in the market even after

they've been terminated.

The original bill was defeated in a May 2001 voice vote after vigorous

opposition from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

That organization once again pledged to oppose and defeat this legislation,

which it said is identical to the previous bill.

Rucho could not be reached for comment.