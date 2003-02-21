Noncompetes survive in Maryland
Maryland legislators have rejected a bill, backed by the American Federation
of Television and Radio Artists, that would have outlawed noncompete clauses for
television and radio contracts in the state.
A bill proposing the law was voted down in the Senate Finance Committee.
AFTRA is expected to lobby for the proposal again next year.
