Noncom Stations Pitch FCC on Value of Their Spectrum

Lonna

Thompson, interim CEO and general counsel of the Association of Public

Television Stations, met with FCC officials Wednesday to remind them of the

value of leaving spectrum in the hands of the noncommercial stations she

represents.

Smaller

commercial and noncommercial stations in big markets are among those expected

to be targeted with an FCC offer to give up some or all of their broadcast

spectrum for wireless broadband in exchange for a payout when that spectrum is

re-auctioned.

She

called it a "touch base" meeting to remind the FCC of the value of

spectrum public broadcasters and the community. Also touching base was APTS

Board Chair Rod Bates of Nebraska Educational TV, who provided a first-hand

pitch on the value of his spectrum.

"The

message we gave the FCC is that we are all in favor of innovation,"

Thompson told B&C in an interview. She pointed out that public TV was

"the first to close caption, first to do descriptive video, first to do

HD, first to multicast, first to use satellite systems for distribution."

She said that they were "open to ideas" and dialog about maximizing

the use of the spectrum, but not at the expense of the service her stations

provide including to those who would not immediately benefit from the broadband

revolution. "[M]erely saying 'let's transition them all to broadband'

isn't the answer because many of the audiences we serve don't have access to

broadband," she said. "That may make it a chicken and egg situation,

which it is, because they want to deploy broadband, but in the meantime we have

to keep in mind that these essential public television services are needed by

the public."

Congress,

for one, thinks enough of the value of noncommercial HD service to make

satellite carriage of those signals on an advanced timetable part of its

recently passed satellite license reauthorization bill. Delivering HD, which

requires more bandwidth than standard definition, is one of the reasons

broadcasters argue it would be tough to give up spectrum.