Noncom conundrum

The Federal Communications Commission last week did not reveal how it plans

to resolve a dispute over how and whether to let educational/nonprofit

broadcasters apply for commercial frequencies.

The FCC must resolve the dispute before it auctions more than 500 radio

licenses.

The issue of just how to give out commercial spectrum to public broadcasters

now that those licenses are for sale was raised last July, when National Public

Radio convinced federal judges to forbid noncommercial entities from

participating in spectrum auctions.

The issue also arose in a separate court case over plans to auction TV

channels 52 through 59.

Last week, the FCC asked the court to dismiss the complaint of two

educational organizations with applications for new licenses that were rejected.

The FCC said their applications were denied because uncertainty about the

impact of their applications would delay the auction.

The attorney for Central Wyoming College and the Idaho Board of Education

said the FCC's explanation wasn't surprising, but that line of reasoning

failed to persuade judges in last year's NPR case.