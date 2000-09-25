Non-PC Internet use keeps growing
The non-PC Internet universe is expanding, according to Media Metrix. The Internet-measurement firm reports that 7.4 million U.S. households have non-PC digital devices-including cellular phones, personal digital assistants and pagers-that receive data from the Internet and other digital networks, such as short-messaging systems. The growth is 12% over April's numbers.
