Non-NBC Affils Give Conditional Support To Comcast-NBCU

A Comcast spokesperson confirms that non-NBC affiliates have filed

comments at the FCC in support of its joint venture with NBC Universal

subject to Comcast's promises of fair dealing in retransmission consent

negotiations related to the NBC stations it would own.

That sign-off follows on the

heels of the NBC affiliates agreement with Comcast to support the deal

subject to conditions relating to sports programing, retrans and not

bypassing the stations for cable delivery of network programming.

The

non-NBC affiliates were chiefly concerned about retransmission consent

since Comcast will own one of their chief competitors.

Comcast

has also promised to make its retrans deals subject to the FCC's

program-access rules.

The conditions include not carrying their

signals in any lesser format than comparable NBC stations (say, standard

definition rather than high definition).

In a joint filing

obtained by B&C, the affiliates associations said their approval was

subject to the following conditions, per an "understanding reached with

Comcast" (the conditions sunset either on the seventh anniversary of

the deal or when Comcast no longer controls the NBC broadcast network):

"Neither

Comcast nor any cable system wholly-owned by, controlled by, or under

common control with Comcast (the latter, 'Comcast Cable Systems') will

discriminate with respect to its retransmission consent negotiations

with any television broadcast station that is affiliated with the ABC,

CBS, or FOX Television Network (such stations, the 'non-NBCU Stations')

because such television broadcast station is not owned by, controlled

by, or under common control with Comcast or affiliated with the NBC or

Telemundo Television Networks. (Television stations wholly-owned by,

controlled by, or under common control with Comcast or affiliated with

the NBC or Telemundo Television Networks are referred to herein as 'NBCU

Stations.') Any competitive impact against an individual non-NBCU

Station incidental to the ordinary course of retransmission consent

negotiations will not be deemed to constitute discrimination for

purposes of this Condition 2. Not by way of limitation, differences in

retransmission consent fees or other economic consideration are not

discrimination if such differences are based on competitive marketplace

considerations.

"Comcast Cable Systems will not link or engage in

decision-making with NBCU with respect to retransmission consent

negotiations with non-NBCU Stations. NBCU will remain solely responsible

for negotiating retransmission consent of NBCU-owned broadcast stations

with non-Comcast MVPDs (i.e., multi-channel video programming

distributors), and Comcast and the Comcast Cable Systems will remain

solely responsible for negotiating retransmission consent with non-NBCU

Stations. Retransmission consent negotiations with non-NBCU Stations

will be conducted by Comcast and Comcast Cable Systems separate from,

and without influence by, NBCU and NBCU Stations.

"In advocating

its position as to whether rates, terms, and other carriage and

retransmission conditions are consistent with "competitive marketplace

conditions" in any retransmission consent complaint or any other

retransmission consent-related legal proceeding involving a non-NBCU

Station, Comcast and the Comcast Cable Systems waive their right to, and

will not rely on or cite, the terms of any retransmission consent

agreement between Comcast or a Comcast Cable System and any NBCU Station

that is entered into following announcement of the Transaction.

"Comcast

and/or any Comcast Cable System will negotiate retransmission consent

and carriage at arm's length and in good faith with respect to non-NBCU

Stations.

"Comcast will not, nor will any Comcast Cable System,

attempt to create a competitive advantage for an NBCU Station by

discriminating against any local, in-market non-NBCU Station in favor of

such NBCU Station licensed to the same market with respect to the

following technical signal carriage matters: changes in channel

positions of non-NBCU Stations; downconversion of a non-NBCU Station's

signal from digital to analog or from high definition to standard

definition; retransmission of a non-NBCU Station's digital broadcast

signal in a lesser format, lower quality, or lower resolution than that

of an NBCU Station; forced or automatic tuning of set top boxes to a

local, in-market NBCU Station; or interruption of a non-NBCU Station's

broadcast with a Comcast Cable System or NBCU Station EAS message,

unless otherwise agreed to in writing by such Station; provided,

however, that when making any comparisons between such non-NBCU Station

and any NBCU Station for purposes of this Condition 6 the following

shall be taken into account:

(i) relevant ATSC formats, data rates

and other relevant technical factors, as applicable,

(ii) the

quality of signal delivered to a Comcast Cable System's reception point

by such non-NBCU Station and by the applicable NBCU Station,

(iii) a

lower channel number is not necessarily more favorable than a higher

channel number in the same channel neighborhood, and

(iv)

over-the-air frequency, PSIP, and historical channel positioning. Any

competitive impact against an individual non-NBCU Station incidental to

the ordinary course of business will not be deemed to constitute

discrimination for purposes of this Condition."