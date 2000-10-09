Nomination honor

KMSP-TV Minneapolis reporter Tom Lyden had just returned from vacation when he heard that his controversial exposéon dog fighting had been a finalist in Minneapolis' news Emmy competition and then was withdrawn.

Both the controversy and the withdrawal are based on Lyden's appropriation of a video of the fighting from a car on property under investigation. Lyden said that the outside assessment reiterated that "it was a good story and an important story." He remains a nominee for his work on two other stories.