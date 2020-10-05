Nominate Station Groups, Execs for Best-in-Local-TV Awards

B&C is looking for nominations for 2020 Station Group of the Year, Station General Manager of the Year, News Director of the Year and Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year. The deadline is Monday, Nov. 9, at noon ET.

Please send your nominations to Michael.Malone@futurenet.com or Kent.Gibbons@futurenet.com. Please include specific examples of how your nominee stood out and thrived in 2020, and your daytime contact info.

For Station Group of the Year we are looking for the station group that best tackles the challenges of delivering local content to viewers and users, wherever they may be. How did this group meet 2020’s unique challenges?

B&C honors station general managers in markets 1-25, 26-50 and 51-plus. The awards go to those who have demonstrated exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution in a challenging time in the television industry and in their community.

For News Director of the Year, B&C is looking for a field general who, amid this fragmented media landscape, has directed the troops to create comprehensive, timely content with the most relevance to their market.

B&C will award the one station or executive that has expertly led the charge across platforms, including mobile TV, streaming and social media, as the Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year.

The winners will be saluted in the Dec. 14 issue of B&C.