Noll Named KERO Bakersfield GM

Peter Noll has been named VP and general manager of KERO Bakersfield. He starts at the Scripps station May 18. His history with Scripps dates back to 2004 when he was creative services director at KJRH Tulsa, before moving on in 2007 to be marketing director at WEWS Cleveland. Since 2010 Noll, 43, has been with ABC/Disney Television, as director of ABC affiliate marketing and promotion in Burbank.

“We are very fortunate to be able to welcome Peter back to Scripps,” said Debbie Turner, VP of TV station operations for Scripps. “We can trust in his news judgment, his leadership style and his commitment to creating a better-informed Bakersfield. His recent experiences at ABC, working with other affiliates across the country has also positioned him to bring a host of new ideas to a market comfortable with taking risks to get news and information to our audiences across multiple platforms.”

Before joining KJRH, Peter was assistant promotions manager at KCRA Sacramento. He also held various positions in marketing and news at KHOU Houston, KOTV Tulsa and KELO Sioux Falls, among others.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the talented and creative team at KERO,” said Noll. “I can see the dedication and feel the passion of our journalists. Our sales team is committed to working with local businesses to help the economy thrive. My family and I look forward to becoming very involved in the Bakersfield community.”