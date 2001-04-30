No WGA progress; deadline may move

With a 12:01 a.m. deadline Wednesday, the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Pictures & Television Producers were still working behind closed doors Monday in an effort to hammer out a new three-year contract between the two sides.

At the same time, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television & Radio Artists have approved a series of wage and working condition proposals that they will take to the table with film and studio representatives when those contract talks begin. SAG and AFTRA's current three-year contract expires June 30 and negotiations with the studios are tentatively set to start next week. But the SAG/AFTRA talks will likely be put on hold if the WGA's new deal isn't hammered out by the end of the week.

Sources close to the negotiations say that the May 2 deadline may be pushed back and that WGA members will likely not take to the picket lines for at least another week. WGA and AMPTP executives are currently working under a news blackout, not talking with the media.

- Joe Schlosser