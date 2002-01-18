No TV for terror trial

The trial of Zacarias Moussaoui, accused of being an accessory in the

Sept. 11 terrorist acts against the United States, will not be televised

following a ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema.

Attorney Lee Levine, representing Courtroom Television Network, which

petitioned the federal court, said following the ruling that the judge had

expressed some security concerns and seemed unwilling to overturn a ban on

cameras in the federal courtroom.

'Essentially,' Levine said, 'she ruled that it is up to Congress, and not her

as a trial judge, to change the rules.'

The Department of Justice, arguing against televising

the trial, had contended that such a broadcast could prompt al Qaeda to

retaliate versus witnesses against its operatives.

In a prepared statement, Court TV chairman and CEO Henry Schleiff responded, 'We

understand and fully endorse Judge Brinkema's judgment that the issue of camera

access in federal courts most properly belongs before the United States

Congress. Given the growing public consensus and favorable experience in the

majority of states that allow cameras in their courtrooms, we are optimistic

that the United States Congress will soon pass legislation permitting cameras in

our federal courts.'