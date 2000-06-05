No track scandal

Although he probably didn't lose much sleep over the issue, FCC Chairman William Kennard officially has been cleared of any wrongdoing for last year allowing an Ennis, Texas, racetrack owner to broadcast two days of drag races to the track's parking lot over low-power TV.

After a Texas congressman complained that the FCC was holding up the temporary permit, Kennard ordered the Dallas field office to expedite the request.

Former Compliance and Information Bureau Chief Richard Lee, who also filed a separate equal employment opportunity complaint, charged that Kennard and FCC Chief of Staff Kathy Brown abused their authority in overriding the field office. But an FCC inspector general's report last week said there is no evidence of misconduct.