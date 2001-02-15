No Temptation; NBC wins

With Temptation Island on a brief hiatus, NBC dramas reclaimed Wednesday night with a decisive win.

Confronting Barbra Streisand on Fox instead of Temptation, NBC averaged a 6.9 among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast nationals, to ABC's 5.7. The peacock and the mouse also ran one-two in total viewers, averaging 17.2 million and 14.2 million viewers, respectively. NBC's White House drama West Wing was the biggest beneficiary of no Temptation, drawing 19 million viewers and soaring to a 7.4 rating, 18 share among 18-49ers. Law & Order drew 20 million viewers and hit a 7.7/21. Ed even looked stronger up against Barbra in early prime, drawing 12.6 million viewers and hitting a 5.6/17, its highest number since moving to Wednesday.

Fox's Barbra Streisand: Timeless special posted less than special numbers over its two hours: a 2.6/7 with 8.8 million viewers.

ABC's secon place finish on the night included strong numbers for Drew Carey (8.2/20) and Spin City (6.9/17) and a relatively modest showing for Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?, which drew 18 million viewers.

