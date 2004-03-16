No Stopping the Madness, Says CBS

"CBS will not broadcast the NCAA Basketball Tournament with a delay," said network spokesman Dana McClintock.

A New York Times story had reported the network would use a 10-second delay. McClintock conceded that someone at CBS had indeed told the paper CBS was planning a delay, but that they were wrong.

Delays for live programming have been instituted for awards shows and a Janet Jackson performance on Good Morning America in the wake of the Super Bowl half-time reveal and Bono F-word.Both of which got broadcast networks in hot water in Washington, prompting them to promise more editorial vigilance over live broadcasts.

Congress is working on tough new indecency bills that would make networks pay hefty fines, and perhaps even jeopardize their station licenses, for expletives or conduct they could reasonably foresee.