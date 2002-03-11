No slam dunk for ESPN's Brink

ESPN's first original movie, Season on the Brink, scored a 3.2 overnight Nielsen Media Research rating for its premiere Sunday night.

The tale of college-basketball coach Bobby Knight aired unedited on ESPN,

while a tame version was simulcast on ESPN2. The ESPN2 showing notched a 0.5

overnight rating.

Final ratings will be available Tuesday.

The movie went up against CBS' 9/11 documentary, which was the most-watched nonsporting event on television this season.