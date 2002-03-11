No slam dunk for ESPN's Brink
ESPN's first original movie, Season on the Brink, scored a 3.2 overnight Nielsen Media Research rating for its premiere Sunday night.
The tale of college-basketball coach Bobby Knight aired unedited on ESPN,
while a tame version was simulcast on ESPN2. The ESPN2 showing notched a 0.5
overnight rating.
Final ratings will be available Tuesday.
The movie went up against CBS' 9/11 documentary, which was the most-watched nonsporting event on television this season.
