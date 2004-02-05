No Second Season for ESPN’s Playmakers
By Staff
ESPN has canceled original drama Playmakers.
The football series drew critical raves but also dealt with some themes the National Football League loathed, which put ESPN in a tough spot because the cable sports network and its sister ABC carry NFL games.
ESPN repeatedly said it would base its renewal decision not on outside pressure but on other factors, though the NFL made its displeasure evident.
