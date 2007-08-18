No Room To Talk

Editor:

Failed CBS Evening News producer Rome Hartman is the last person who should be asked about how to make a successful evening newscast (Take Five feature, June 18). Saying he was “proud” of the disastrous changes he made and that “we didn't screw it up the way some people seem to think we did,” reflects the typical CBS spin.

How can Americans trust CBS to report accurately about others when it can't even be honest about itself? Newspeople are supposed to deal with the truth.Hartman refuses to acknowledge the fact that his newscast and its anchorwoman were rejected by a large part of the evening news audience.

Stephen Winzenburg, Des Moines, Iowa