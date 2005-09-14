No Rest for Sleeper Cell
By Joel Meyer
For two weeks in December, Showtime plans to blanket its program schedule with terrorism drama Sleeper Cell, as the network tries to grab eyeballs with a “multiplay” strategy.
A new installment of the 10-episode thriller (about an undercover F.B.I. agent who infiltrates a Los Angeles-based Islamic terrorist cell) will debut in the 10-11 pm. ET slot, Sundays through Wednesdays, starting Dec. 4. In other words, episodes 1-4 run Dec. 4-7 and episodes 5-8 run Dec. 11-14.
The remaining episodes—nine and 10—will air back-to-back as a two-hour grand finale on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 8-10 p.m.
In addition, the pay channel will run liberal doses of Sleeper Cell encores. After the conclusion of a new episode in the four-night run, that episode will immediately repeat at 11 p.m. Other encores will run from 8-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Four-part “mini-marathons” are planned for Dec. 10 and Dec. 17
The two-hour finale will repeat at 10 p.m., immediately following its original telecast.
In a release, Showtime Entertainment President Robert Greenblatt said Sleeper Cell’s condensed scheduling “underscores the momentum of the initial storyline, yet does not preclude it continuing as a weekly series.”
