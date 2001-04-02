No ready Ancier

Ted Turner wasn't there. But Jamie Kellner and Garth Ancier were. The fact that the two new leaders of Turner Networks would be hanging with the CNN crowd at last week's Radio & Television Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington had wags wondering if the two men-both known for their programming acumen, not their news savvy-have something up their sleeves. When Eye asked Ancier if he would be very involved with CNN, he quickly answered, "I don't want to talk about that!" and left the room. Of course, their attendance might mean nothing more than Kellner and Ancier wanted a good party to attend, and the correspondents' dinner brings out the heavyweights-including President Bush and Vice President Cheney.