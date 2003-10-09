No Ratings Quake from Calif. Recall
The California recall election Tuesday didn’t produce any ratings surprises among the cable news channels.
Fox News Channel led its cable rivals in household ratings and total viewers with a 1.8 rating and 2 million viewers from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. EST.
Cable News Network’s and MSNBC's ratings perked up a bit from their usual prime-time marks. CNN drew a 1.0 rating with 1 million viewers and MSNBC recorded a 0.5 and 489,000 viewers.
