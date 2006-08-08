No Plans to Expand Today Show

NBC News has no plans to expand its top-rated morning show Today to a fourth hour, according to a network spokesperson.



A report in Tuesday's Variety said NBC is considering adding an 11 a.m. ET hour to the three-hour program, which runs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. While such an expansion is something that is discussed, NBC News spokesperson Lauren Kapp says there are "no plans at this point."



NBC is currently overhauling Today's studio in preparation for new anchor Meredith Vieira's arrival in September and a conversion to high-definition. The new studio and work space will be larger and could accommodate more production should Today ever opt for an added hour.



