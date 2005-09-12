No Place Like Fox for Sunday Family Comedies

Fox dominated Sunday night’s prime time schedule with strong premieres from network favorites The Simpsons and Family Guy, as well as the debut of freshman comedy The War at Home.

The broadcast network averaged a 5.0 rating/13 share among 18-to-49-year-old viewers during prime time, according to Nielsen fast national data for Sept. 11. (Fast national figures are time-period estimates and subject to change when final results are tallied.)

Fox’s opening weekend football coverage segued into the 8 p.m. Simpsons season premiere (5.2/14), the most-watched program of the night among all broadcast networks. The War at Home series premiere posted a 4.2/11 at 8:30, followed by the season premiere of Family Guy (4.5/11) at 9 p.m. and American Dad (3.8/9) at 9:30.

ABC was in a distant second place at 2.8/7. America’s Funniest Home Videos (1.9/6) was the network’s only new program, airing from 7-8 p.m. A two hour block of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (3.2/8) ran from 8-10 p.m., followed by Desperate Housewives (2.7/7) at 10 p.m.

CBS was in third place, averaging 2.6/7 for the night. Coverage of the U.S. Open men’s tennis final delayed the network’s programming schedule. (It was worth it: Roger Federer defeated Andre Agassi in a match to remember.) Based on Nielsen’s time-period estimates, 60 Minutes posted a 2.6/8, Cold Case notched a 2.7/7 and movie Ocean’s 11 racked up a 2.6/6.

NBC (1.7/4) finished in fourth with mostly repeats. It aired a fresh edition of Dateline (1.4/4) at 7 p.m., followed by second helpings of The West Wing (.8/2) at 8 p.m., Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2.1/5) at 9 p.m., and Crossing Jordan (2.3/5) at 10 p.m..

The WB was in last place at .8/2 for the night, thanks to Charmed (.7/2) at 7 p.m. and movie Save the Last Dance for Me (.9/2). Fellow netlet does not program Sunday evenings.