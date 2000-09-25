NO PEACE AT NAB

Protesters stormed the doors of the NAB Radio Show in San Francisco on Friday, with a group of five chaining themselves together sitting in the lobby of the Moscone Center. Another protester made it all the way to the stage at a breakfast session featuring FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth. The woman barely got two sentences out before NAB President Eddie Fritts' personal bodyguard put her in an armlock and escorted her out the door, his hand firmly clamped over her mouth. "We're protesting the corporatization of the airwaves," said one protester.