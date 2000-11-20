No, not you!

Any visitor to New York knows that, when you take a cab, a prerecorded tape featuring celebrities, including CBS News'

Charles Osgood, reminds you to buckle your seat belt. Oh, they're witty, but after you hear them a few times, they're annoying.

"You don't think about it, but the cab driver hears the same tape all day long. It must be maddening,'' says Osgood, who was one of the inductees into BROADCASTING & CABLE 's Hall of Fame last week in Manhattan.

"I was in a cab once, and I asked the guy, 'Do you know who I am? That's me on that tape. 'He whipped around, and that look on his face! I thought he was going to kill me!"