No more Housecalls

Ratings-challenged freshman strip Housecalls

has been canceled. It will bow out Jan. 19. The show is distributed by Buena Vista but separately produced by Christ Craft's TV division in association with Jonathan Goodson Productions. The plug-pulling may do Buena Vista some good. The studio hasn't yet been able to land a Los Angeles clearance for its own fall 2001 talk show, Iyanla. The cancellation may give it space.