No Miracles working at ABC
ABC has pulled Monday-night drama Miracles after the Skeet
Ulrich-starrer failed to generate ratings behind David E. Kelly's The
Practice.
For now, ABC will run back-to-back episodes of The Practice.
Only Dick Wolf's Dragnet remains of the three dramas ABC tried to
launch in January.
Dragnet, which airs Sundays at 10 p.m., is the only new drama out of
six launched this year that remains on ABC's air.
