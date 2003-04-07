No Miracles working at ABC

ABC has pulled Monday-night drama Miracles after the Skeet

Ulrich-starrer failed to generate ratings behind David E. Kelly's The

Practice.

For now, ABC will run back-to-back episodes of The Practice.

Only Dick Wolf's Dragnet remains of the three dramas ABC tried to

launch in January.

Dragnet, which airs Sundays at 10 p.m., is the only new drama out of

six launched this year that remains on ABC's air.