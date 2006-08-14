No Mickey Mouse, Simpsons in China
In an effort to boost country’s struggling animation industry and give homegrown talent a chance, the government of China has banned U.S. cartoons from airing on television between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The ban, which has not been formally announced, prohibits stations from airing popular shows like The Simpsons, Pokemon and Mickey Mouse, and takes effect on Sept. 1.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.