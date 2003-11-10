No Mas for Comcast's Roberts

Is Brian Roberts really off his acquisition binge? The Comcast CEO insists he is. Meeting with a small group of investors assembled by Bank of America media analyst Doug Shapiro last Thursday, Roberts contended that he doesn’t see the need for either system or programming acquisitions.

Wasn’t it just two months ago that Comcast was looking at Vivendi Universal’s movie studio and cable networks? Whatever. Roberts said he’s now intent on building content or possibly buying under-distributed networks to leverage against his 22 million-subscriber cable-system operation.