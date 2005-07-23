No Major Hits or Misses As CBS Gets Critical Eye

CBS' two-day portion of the Television Critics Association's press

tour last week generated some buzz with a handful of promising programs. While

CEO/President Les Moonves was mostly out of commission, other execs spoke of

the network's long-form strategy, its new series and its Monday-night comedy

plans, which include moving Two and a Half Men into the

critical spot once held by Everybody Loves Raymond. It was

also able to get some ink for its digital-media efforts and upcoming revamped

Emmy telecast.

Although none of it was earth-shattering, Chris Ender, who oversees

entertainment PR for the network, nonetheless deemed the event a success.

“I've seen press tours where some sessions were only half full and some

shows became hits,” he says, “and I've seen sessions where the seats are

full and the critics are engaged for 45 minutes and the shows didn't do so

well.”

With mixed reviews from the critics, the only certainty is that nothing

on the network's fall schedule generated “must-see” status the way

ABC's Desperate Housewives and Lost

did last year. But then again, critics saw promise in both of CBS' new

sitcoms, How I Met Your Mother and Out of

Practice, while dramas like Criminal Minds got

some raves.

Moonves missed most of CBS' portion of the tour for practical,

tactical and logistical reasons, says Ender: “The practical is that he's

got a new, bigger job and can't be everywhere at one time. The tactical is

that, by having him up on the stage, the agenda gets shifted to things other

than programming at times. And the logistical is that he had a Viacom board

meeting in New York.”

“Reinforce Positive Thoughts”

Entertainment President Nina Tassler, for her part, asserted that the

broadcast networks have reclaimed the water-cooler buzz from cable, thanks to

ABC's hits and CBS' CSI and

Survivor. Tassler was asked about the decision to cancel

critical darling Joan of Arcadia, which is being replaced

in the lineup by Ghost Whisperer, the Jennifer Love Hewitt

starrer about a woman who can talk to dead people. One writer asked Tassler if

she agreed with Moonves' comments at the CBS upfront presentation in New

York, in which he said the network thinks talking to dead people skews younger

than talking to God.

“I wouldn't use those words exactly,” Tassler responded.

“Obviously, Joan was a very sad loss for us. We just

were not getting the audience back. And the truth is, anytime you put on a new

show in an existing time period, you're taking a risk.”

Beyond presenting programming and making some executives available to

the media, Ender insists, the goal of the press tour is to “reinforce

positive thoughts and change previous negative perceptions.”

How well CBS succeeds on those fronts won't be known until fall, when

reviews come out. While critics' predictions don't necessarily translate

into ratings success—many love Fox's Arrested

Development—it is hard to overlook the fact that they got behind

ABC's Housewives and Lost, the two

biggest new hits of this past season.

CBS highlighted its new and returning Monday sitcoms on the now

Raymond-less night and got decent critical reaction.

USA Today critic Robert Bianco says he's glad to see new

shows How I Met Your Mother and Out of

Practice steer away from “the fat, dumb man with the beautiful

wife” format that seems to be a hallmark of CBS comedies. “I see promise in

both of those,” he says.

Mother, with former Doogie Howser,

M.D. star Neil Patrick Harris, helped itself with a strong panel

discussion at TCA. Charlie McCollum, a critic for San Jose, Calif.'s Mercury News, thinks it could be CBS' “best

hope” for Monday night: “I wouldn't be shocked to see it on at 9:00 by

the end of the season. I'm just not as confident in Two and a Half

Men as the CBS executives are.”

Plenty of Sci-Fi

Although some critics panned Out of

Practice, the general feeling is the strong ensemble cast, which

includes Henry Winkler, will help.

The plethora of sci-fi shows on all the networks was a big topic, too.

“I think Threshold isn't badly done, but during the

session, the critics are even having trouble keeping the new sci-fi shows

separate,” says The Sacramento Bee's Rick Kushman.

“If we supposed 'professionals' can't keep track ... getting viewers to

hook on seems really tough.”

And no matter how hard CBS tried, it had trouble selling Ghost

Whisperer. But as often is the case, a show ripped by critics could

still find an audience.

“It is just so laughably bad, it's off of the bomb chart even,”

says Bianco. “Which may mean that it does very well. It may tap into the

audience that has been waiting for CBS to give them the next Touched

by an Angel.”