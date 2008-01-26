No Lie, Fox Shows Fly

Fox continues to dominate network primetime and apparently added yet another ratings winner to its lineup.

American Idol beat all other shows combined from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 10.9 rating/28 share in the 18-49 demo on Jan. 23. But Fox's new Moment of Truth, savaged by some critics, averaged a jaw-dropping 10.2/24 at 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Fox averaged a 10.2/24 for the night.

Nothing else came close. In fact, against Idol, CBS game show Power of 10 managed a puny 0.9/2 in the overnights.

Moment of Truth is a lie detector game in which contestants are asked humiliating questions backstage while hooked to the polygraph. They're asked the same questions on stage in front of family and friends. If they lie, they lose. Among the questions: Have you ever touched a female employee in an inappropriate way? Do you still think you'll be married to your husband in five years? Have you ever stuffed a sock in your underwear to create a bigger bulge? Have you ever had sex with someone the day you met them? Do you really care about the starving people of Africa?

“The very idea of this revolting lie-detector show sickened me,” wrote TV Guide critic Matt Roush.