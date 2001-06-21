No jump-start in Jack ratings

Paul Reubens made a less than rousing return to network TV on Wednesday as the wiseguy host of ABC's You Don't Know Jack game show.

Drawn from the popular CD-ROM-based game show of the same name, the hour-long You Don't Know Jack hit a 3.3 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49 and drew 8 million viewers. It's Reubens first series since the end of his run in the CBS Saturday morning cult classic Pee Wee's Playhouse after a run-in with Florida police on a sex offense charge. It won its time period against reruns, CBS's new Ladies Man (2.7/9), and Fox's Teenapolooza (1.7/6). ABC's new media drama, The Beast, produced a docile 1.9/6 with just 4.5 million takers. - Richard Tedesco