No freebies for execs at Western Show
The price tag for attending the Western Cable Show is back up, at least for major MSO execs.
Last year, to boost operator turnout, the California Cable Telecommunications
Association picked up the tab for high-level MSO execs' transportation and
hotels, drawing big brass including AT&T's Bill Schleyer and Time Warner
Cable's Glenn Britt.
CCTA won't repeat the freebie deal this year, however.
Show organizers are refocusing the December confab on technology and
broadband services.
Cable isn't even in the show's name: The New
BroadbandPlus Western Show.
