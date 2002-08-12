No freebies for execs at Western Show

The price tag for attending the Western Cable Show is back up, at least for major MSO execs.

Last year, to boost operator turnout, the California Cable Telecommunications

Association picked up the tab for high-level MSO execs' transportation and

hotels, drawing big brass including AT&T's Bill Schleyer and Time Warner

Cable's Glenn Britt.

CCTA won't repeat the freebie deal this year, however.

Show organizers are refocusing the December confab on technology and

broadband services.

Cable isn't even in the show's name: The New

BroadbandPlus Western Show.