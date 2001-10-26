No Emeril on sweeps menu
NBC may have taken the first step toward pulling TV cooking chef Emeril Lagasse's sitcom off the air.
NBC programmers have opted not to air Emeril
during the upcoming November sweeps, rather the network will air sitcom repeats and a few specials in its Tuesday 8 p.m. ET/PT time slot.
NBC executives say the show will likely return after the sweeps in December though. - Joe Schlosser
