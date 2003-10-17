No Curse on Fox’s Thursday Night

No surprise here, but Fox won the ratings race again Thursday night with game seven of Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series.

Fox had some help from NBC and CBS, the two networks that usually dominate Thursday nights. Both networks bailed in the face of the game and aired repeats, or, in CBS’ case, mostly repeats.

CBS aired an original Survivor: Pearl Islands

(which was a competitive second to the game across the key categories), then repeats of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

and Without a Trace

. NBC ran repeats throughout the night.

ABC, not usually much of a factor on Thursdays, wasn’t again with originals of Threat Matrix

, Extreme Makeover

and PrimeTime Live

.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate viewer totals: Fox 24.7 million, CBS 18.3 million, NBC 11.3 million, ABC 7.5 million, UPN 4.9 million and The WB Television Network 2.6 million.

Adults 18-49: Fox 9.5/24, CBS 6.5/16, NBC 5.0/13, ABC 2.5/6, UPN 1.7/4 and WB 0.9/2.