No CBS News for Stewart

If there were ever serious consideration of giving the CBS Evening News anchor chair, or one of the chairs, to comic Jon Stewart, the host of Comedy Central's Daily Show, Stewart put the kibosh on it on Thursday's Access Hollywood.

"That is not happening," Stewart says. "The news can use a lot of things, but I don't think I'm one of them, so I'll stick with what I'm doing. So that is a definite no."

But Stewart did leave the door open a crack, if only a wisecrack. "If they add comedy, then it's a whole other thing," he said. "Come to think of it, they might have already added comedy."

CBS Chairman Les Moonves kept the Stewart rumor mill turning during the January press tour when he twice declined to rule out a role for Stewart on the Evening News, which CBS is looking to reformat to attract a younger audience, including perhaps a multi-anchor format.

