No Blues for Lackawanna at Movie Awards

HBO’s Lackawanna Blues picked up a win last night for Outstanding Television Movie at Film Life’s 2005 Black Movie Awards. Billed as "a Celebration of Black Cinema: Past, Present & Future," the show was taped last night in Los Angeles and will run on TNT Oct. 19 at 10 p.m.

Blues, executive produced by Halle Berry among others, beat out HBO’s Sometimes in April and ABC’s Their Eyes Were Watching God in the category.

The awards show, hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, honors creative achievement by filmmakers of African descent. Nominees and winners are chosen by a committee of film critics, entertainment editors and others in the creative community.

On the feature film front, Crash won the night’s top honor, for Outstanding Motion Picture of the Year, and Hustle & Flow’s Terrence Howard won for outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role.