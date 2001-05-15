No big 1Q rev for Big Three

First quarter revenues for ABC, CBS and NBC combined were essentially flat according to figures compiled by the accounting firm Ernst & Young and released by Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association.

Net revenues for the big three totaled $2,895,949,000, about $11 million more than in first quarter 2000. By daypart, the big loser was kid's, down 30% to $12.1 million. The biggest gainer was early morning, up almost 7% to $159 million. Prime time sales were up almost 3% to $1.4 billion. Daytime sales were down 9% to $232.4 million. Sports was up 2% to $742 million and news was down 10% to $207.2 million.

- Steve McClellan