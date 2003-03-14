No baseball for Pittsburgh broadcast lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates fans expecting to tune in over-the-air games are in for a

surprise. There are none slated for broadcast this year.

Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh, which holds broadcast-TV and cable rights, is not

seeking a broadcast deal.

Last season, FSN sublicensed 15 games (mostly on Sunday) to WCWB(TV)

Pittsburgh.

"Given the current climate, it did not make sense to do a [broadcast-TV]

package," said Larry Eldridge, general manager of FSN Pittsburgh.

That's actually fine with WCWB.

"Look at [Pittsburgh's] record. I am pleased with the outcome," said

Alan Frank, WCWB's GM.

Pittsburgh cable subscribers still have access to 105 games.

Thus far, there's been no public outcry, according to the Pittsburgh

Post-Gazette's Chuck Finder.

Nor does he anticipate any unless the team's fortunes improve dramatically,

which he said is unlikely.

The Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays also have no

over-the-air games scheduled this season.